Raymond Lefèvre and his Orchestra: Soul Coaxing

It's summer in the late Sixties and you're out for the day on a coach or in a car with plastic seats that children have to peel themselves off carefully at journey's end. This is playing on the radio and it tells you you're going to have a good time.
For this was an era when optimism was still the default register - Jonathan Meades once wrote that the future happened briefly in 1969.
As I discovered long ago, Soul Coaxing is an orchestral arrangement of the song Âme Câline by Michel Polnareff. Lefèvre's skill here is to make you wait just long enough that you are hungry for the main theme each time it returns, but don't get impatient with the piece as a whole.
Soul Coaxing was everywhere once, and was used by Radio Caroline and Radio Luxembourg as a theme tune or to fill the airwaves while DJs changed over.
No comments:
Post a Comment