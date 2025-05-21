Nigel Farage and Reform UK declare war on evil pixies

Reform UK pledged to remove all low-traffic neighbourhoods from the council areas it took control of on 1 May. It turns out that none of these areas has any.
What with this and Reform councillors' refusal to attend non-existent training courses, I'm reminded of Sir Mortimer Chris and his campaign against the evil pixies that were the cause of unemployment in Britain.
