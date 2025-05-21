Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Nigel Farage and Reform UK declare war on evil pixies

Reform UK pledged to remove all low-traffic neighbourhoods from the council areas it took control of on 1 May. It turns out that none of these areas has any.

What with this and Reform councillors' refusal to attend non-existent training courses, I'm reminded of Sir Mortimer Chris and his campaign against the evil pixies that were the cause of unemployment in Britain.

  1. nigel hunter21 May, 2025 23:00

    Get rid of those evil pixies! Bring in the fairies with their machine guns, that'll finish em!

    1. Jonathan Calder21 May, 2025 23:25

      Or you could engage the Elves of Rockingham Forest (but check their invoice before you pay it).

