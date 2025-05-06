The Family Farm Tax and VAT on school fees are here to stay

The union has concluded that its protests simply haven't worked, as the government has shown no sign of making any concession to its demands. More than that, the union has concluded that these protests have become counterproductive:
Demonstrations, particularly in Westminster involving hundreds of tractors, generated unfavourable headlines involving multimillionaire celebrities such as Jeremy Clarkson, who, as he stated in an article for The Times, bought his 1000-acre farm in Oxfordshire to avoid IHT.
Can we expect the Lib Dems to quietly forget their campaign against the Family Farm Tax too?
Meanwhile, opposition to VAT on private school fees has dwindled, as none of the dire consequences predicted (by the Lib Dems among others) for the move have come to pass.
I'm relaxed about our becoming the party of Middle England - it's where I've lived all my life - but maybe we're going to have to get better at choosing which battles to fight on its behalf.
