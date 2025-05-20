BBC2 to screen two-part documentary about the Jesus Army

I've blogged before about the Jesus Army, the cult that originated at Bugbrooke in Northamptonshire, and how compensation paid to survivors of abuse within it may reach £10m. And I've long wondered why this story has not received more media attention.
That may at last be changing, as BBC2 is to show a two-part documentary, Inside the Jesus Army, on this scandal.
I've not seen the transmission dates for them yet, but BBC Factual has page about the two programmes:
Daisy Scalchi, Head of Commissioning, Religion and Ethics, said: "This is a shocking tale of abuse hiding in plain sight. Those who have bravely shared their stories will, I hope, give voice not only to their own experiences but many others like them."
Katie Buchanan, Executive Producer, said: “This is a compelling, urgent and timely story that it is only now coming to light thanks to the powerful testimony of survivors and former members.”
