The Joy of Six 1358

Rei Takver reports that the new Reform UK constitution gives its chair sweeping, unchecked authority within the party.
Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead on a report that shows women in the North of England face deep inequalities: "Northern women work longer hours for lower pay, are more likely to live in poverty, have fewer qualifications, and face a shorter life expectancy than women in other parts of the country. They are also more likely to take on unpaid caring responsibilities."
"International research has demonstrated that IM [independent mobility] benefits children physically, psychologically, cognitively and socially. IM allows children to explore their environments, at their own pace, based on their own decision-making processes. As such, IM increases children’s confidence, autonomy, social skills and capacity to move around public space while strengthening their bonds to and familiarity with place." Katherine L. Frohlich and Patricia A. Collins survey research on links between children’s right to the city, their independent mobility and public health.
"Well before the term 'nepo babies' entered the cultural lexicon, Bogdanovich cast a real father and daughter as Moses and Addie. ... Bogdanovich had recently worked with Ryan O'Neal on What’s Up Doc, though he actually approached the actor’s eight-year-old daughter Tatum to audition first, at Platt’s suggestion." Sara Batkie celebrates Peter Bogdanovich's film Paper Moon on its 50th birthday.
Jeremy Benson walks the canal towpath from Leicester to Market Harborough.
