Canals in crisis? A stretch of the Erewash Canal without water

Is the shortage of funds for canal maintenance starting to show? As the commentary on this video says, there have already been a number of serious breaches or failures of equipment reported this year.
Trekking Exploration - why not subscribe to this YouTube channel? - follows up reports of a stretch of the Erewash Canal without water, and finds they are right. Both the upper and lower gates at one lock are letting water through, so the pound above has run dry.
The Erewash stretches from Great Northern Basin at Langley Mill to the Trent at Long Eaton. It was built to connect local coal mines with the inland waterways system.
