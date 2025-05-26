Services must share information better when children are at risk

Sir Walter Monckton’s inquiry found what every such inquiry has found since: a need for different services to work together more effectively.
Could it be that government has finally noticed?
Here's Jacqui Smith - Baroness Smith of Malvern, now a minister in the Department for Education - speaking during the Lord's committee stage of the government's Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill:
My Lords, since the very first inquiry into the tragic death of Dennis O’Neill in 1945, we have seen time and again that poor information-sharing lies at the heart of serious child safeguarding failures. It is a persistent and deeply troubling issue, and if we are serious about protecting children, we must be serious about fixing this.
I think there has been in this group of amendments with respect to this clause a pretty strong consensus around this House on that point.
No comments:
Post a Comment