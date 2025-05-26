Monday, May 26, 2025

Services must share information better when children are at risk

Writing for Lion and Unicorn about the film No Room at the Inn and the death in 1945 of the foster child Dennis O'Neill, which inspired the play on which it was based, I said:

Sir Walter Monckton’s inquiry found what every such inquiry has found since: a need for different services to work together more effectively.

Could it be that government has finally noticed? 

Here's Jacqui Smith - Baroness Smith of Malvern, now a minister in the Department for Education  - speaking during the Lord's committee stage of the government's Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill:

My Lords, since the very first inquiry into the tragic death of Dennis O’Neill in 1945, we have seen time and again that poor information-sharing lies at the heart of serious child safeguarding failures. It is a persistent and deeply troubling issue, and if we are serious about protecting children, we must be serious about fixing this.

I think there has been in this group of amendments with respect to this clause a pretty strong consensus around this House on that point.

