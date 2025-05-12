"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, May 12, 2025
Three men held over suitcases stuffed with hermit crabs
Thanks to a nomination from a Liberal England reader, BBC News wins our Headline of the Day Award.
The judges were relieved to find that the story below it is not about a novel form of torture.
No comments:
Post a Comment