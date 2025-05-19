Zack Polanski and Alistair Darling: Two soft rides from the Guardian

Reading it today, I find it's not the first time the Guardian has allowed the politician to present a carefully edited version of his past without challenge.
Zoe Williams1 tells us that Polanksi:
started by joining the Lib Dems, and standing as a councillor in north London in 2016. “That was for one very clear reason,” he says. “Proportional representation – it’s always been really important to me.” He joined the Greens the following year...
But Polanski didn't stand in a London borough election: he stood for the Greater London Assembly. And, a prominent figure on social media, he clearly had higher ambitions with the Liberal Democrats.
Some say he had his eye on the by-election in Richmond Park, and made up his mind to leave the Lib Dems once the local party decided to stick with Sarah Olney as their candidate.
And then there was that notorious article where he told a Sun journalist he could make her breasts bigger by using hypnosis.2
Reading it now, it looks like a puff piece for his business rather than a hatchet job. Yet Williams defends it on the grounds that "he was only just 30".
But this is not the first such interview I've seen in the Guardian. Here's Decca Aitkenhead profiling the late Alistair Darling back in 2008:
Studying law at Aberdeen, he stood for election in the student union, but not for a party. "I was just quite interested in getting things done." His manifesto favoured "strictly bread-and-butter issues, things like food prices in the student refectory". When he joined the Labour party in 1977, he never expected to be more than a member.
The truth was rather different and will surprise anyone who remembers Darling in days as Gordon Brown's chancellor.
Here's George Galloway remembering a meeting with Darling in 1973:
When I first met him 35 years ago Darling was pressing Trotskyite tracts on bewildered railwaymen at Waverley Station in Edinburgh. He was a supporter of the International Marxist Group, whose publication was entitled the Black Dwarf.
And joining Labour didn't curb his militant tendencies:
Later ... he became the treasurer of what was always termed the rebel Lothian Regional Council. Faced with swinging government spending cuts which would have decimated the council services or electorally ruinous increases in the rates, Alistair came up with a creative wheeze.
The council, he said, should refuse to set a rate or even agree a budget at all, plunging the local authority into illegality and a vortex of creative accounting leading to bankruptcy.
Surprisingly, this strategy had some celebrated friends. There was "Red Ted" Knight, the leader of Lambeth council, in London, and Red Ken Livingstone newly elected leader of Greater London Council. Red Ally and his friends around the Black Dwarf were for a time a colourful part of the Scottish left.
The late Ron Brown, Red Ronnie as he was known, was Alistair's bosom buddy. He was thrown out of Parliament for placing a placard saying hands off Lothian Region on Mrs Thatcher's despatch box while she was addressing the House. And Darling loved it at the time.
The former Scottish trade union leader Bill Speirs and I were dispatched by the Scottish Labour Party to try and talk Alistair Darling down from the ledge of this kamikaze strategy, pointing out that thousands of workers from home helps to headteachers would lose their jobs as a result and that the council leaders - including him - would be sequestrated, bankrupted and possibly incarcerated. How different things might have been.
Anyway, I well remember Red Ally's denunciation of myself as a "reformist", then just about the unkindest cut I could have imagined.
A reader asks: So what's the moral of all this?
Liberal England replies: I suppose it's that you shouldn't believe everything you read in the Guardian.
The reader persists: That a bit obvious, isn't it?
Liberal England admits: I suppose it is. To be honest, I just wanted to repeat that George Galloway story one last time. Oh, and to show that I've found how to do the numbers for notes in superscript.3
Notes
- Nevertheless, I won't hear a word against Zoe Williams: in my press officer days she was always a pleasure to deal with. Polly Toynbee, by contrast, once made me miss my train.
- I'm not scandalised by that Sun article, it's just that it reminds me of when P.G. Wodehouse's Sir Roderick Spode, leader of the Black Shorts, turns out to be a designer of ladies' underwear. And Polanski's suggested strategy of concentrating on winning an urban, Corbynite vote is a tempting one for the Greens to try.
- See?
ReplyDelete
Apart from bust enhancement mesmerising, which other practices should a chap have avoided in his youth "if he didn’t know he’d want a career in politics"?
He was a 30-year-old who was making a career of it, but I wonder how many voters that will really deter.Delete
I remember Zack as a Lib Dem member, if I remember correctly he was from Camden. At the time the Ethnic Minority Liberal Democrats (EMLD) believed the party was not doing enough to select ethnic minority candidates and that the party should have done more to help Zack get selected in Richmond on that basis. The main problem he had was that he did not live in the constituency.ReplyDelete