Conservative Home contributor calls for Tory/Lib Dem pact

It's a pact with the Liberal Democrats.
Peter Franklin, an associate editor on UnHerd, has noticed the straits the Tories are in:
Poll after poll shows Conservative support on less than 20 per cent.
Thanks to the cliff-edge effect in the electoral system, we’d lose most of the 121 seats we clung on to last year. In short, we’re on the brink of extinction as a major political party.
And a pact with the Lib Dems is his recipe for saving them.
Why should we Lib Dems throw away our hard-regained credibility to help our ancestral enemy? To avoid splitting the anti-Reform vote and letting Farage in.
But that's student politics. Online politics. Not the real world.
Political parties cannot gift their support en bloc to another party. Voters are more complicated in their views and more independent than that.
The Tories are going to have to save themselves. And judging by the comments below Franklin's article, I don't fancy their chances.
