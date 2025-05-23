Write a guest post for Liberal England

I love publishing guest posts on Liberal England, whether they're on politics or wider culture.
I'm happy to entertain a wide range of views, but I'd hate you to spend time writing something I really wouldn't want to publish, so please get in touch first.
These are the 10 most recent guest posts on Liberal England:
- When Syd Barrett met Nick Drake - Rob Chapman
- Councillors changing party: Christmas update - Augustus Carp
- Old Carp's Almanack: Councillor defections in 2024 - Augustus Carp
- How Dune anticipated Deep Seek - Peter Chambers
- Defections of local councillors have doubled in 2025 - Augustus Carp
- When Doctor Who saved us from the gaping inferno - Peter Chambers
- How a radio station saved my life - Mark Howson
- 256 local councillors have changed party allegiance since 1 January - Augustus Carp
- Dad’s Army and the decline of the Conservatives - Anselm Anon
- The state of our canals - and canalside pubs - today - Peter Chambers
No comments:
Post a Comment