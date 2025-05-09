Gerrard Winstanley would love this: The councillor for Weybridge & St. George’s has joined the Lib Dems

As Mark Pack reports:
Cllr Pippa Graeme, who has served as the councillor for Weybridge & St. George’s ward at Elmbridge Borough Council since May 2023, has announced her decision to leave the Weybridge & St. George’s Independents and join the Liberal Democrats.
After much reflection, Pippa expressed her belief that the values and approach of the Liberal Democrats align closely with her own, reinforcing her commitment to work collaboratively and effectively for the benefit of local residents.
Her ward includes St George's Hill, which is now an exclusive gated community. But in 1649 Gerrard Winstanley and his fellow Diggers or True Levellers invaded the land there to plant vegetables, intending to pull down all enclosures and encourage the locals to come and work with them.
Gerrard Winstanley writes exclusively for Liberal England:
Was the earth made to preserve a few covetous, proud men to live at ease, and for them to bag and barn up the treasures of the Earth from others, that these may beg or starve in a fruitful land; or was it made to preserve all her children?
