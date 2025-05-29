Market Harborough's new friendship park opened today

Market Harborough's new Friendship Park was opened today by Cllr Peter James, the chair of Harborough District Council.
He cut a ribbon to declare the park open and celebrate the hard work of the community who have helped create it.
He told the Harborough Mail:
"I am thrilled we have been able to turn a space that was overgrown into a community park. It brings flowers, trees and wildlife into the heart of the town, which are so important for people’s sense of wellbeing and is destined to become a much-loved place for everyone."
The Mail has a video and photographs of the event.
I notice the park was open late this afternoon and took these photos myself.
You may recall that for some reason this project roused the Conservative opposition to fury. Mr Whelband is now their group leader.
