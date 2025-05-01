Write a guest post for Liberal England

At the end of an election campaign I could never remember what I used to do with all the spare time I suddenly had. If you find yourself in the same boat come tomorrow, why not consider writing a guest post for Liberal England?
I love publishing them, whether they're on politics or wider culture.
I'm happy to entertain a wide range of views, but I'd hate you to spend time writing something I really wouldn't want to publish, so please get in touch first.
These are the 10 most recent guest posts on Liberal England:
- An essay in identifying Englishness - Stuart Whomsley
- No sign of an end to defections in local government - Augustus Carp
- When Syd Barrett met Nick Drake - Rob Chapman
- Councillors changing party: Christmas update - Augustus Carp
- Old Carp's Almanack: Councillor defections in 2024 - Augustus Carp
- How Dune anticipated Deep Seek - Peter Chambers
- Defections of local councillors have doubled in 2025 - Augustus Carp
- When Doctor Who saved us from the gaping inferno - Peter Chambers
- How a radio station saved my life - Mark Howson
- 256 local councillors have changed party allegiance since 1 January - Augustus Carp
