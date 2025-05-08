The West of England has a Lib Dem deputy mayor

Kevin Guy, the Liberal Democrat leader of Bath and North East Somerset Council, will serve as deputy mayor of the West of England for the next year.
The appointment was made by the Labour mayor Helen Godwin, who was elected last week. The West of England is the vainglorious name for the area covered by three local authorities - Bristol, South Gloucestershire, and Bath and North East Somerset - and the deputy mayor post will rotate between their leaders.
Helen Goodwin told Somerset Live:
"I meant what I said during the election campaign. To get the best for all of us in the West Country, politicians must put politics to one side. That’s how we’ll lay the Bristol to Portishead Line, build new affordable homes, and help create the jobs of the future."
I'm surprised and pleased to see a Labour politician with such a sensible attitude. One reason I distrust the idea of elected mayors, particularly for counties rather than cities, is its Blairite enthusiasm for "someone who will knock people's heads together and get things done".
To me, the best traditions of local government are collegiate and are about reconciling different interests rather than macho management.
