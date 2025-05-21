Wednesday, May 21, 2025

I spent £25k building massive quirky cupcake in my magical West Midlands garden


The Shropshire Star wins our Headline of the Day Award.

In their ruling, the judges point out that a) it's a free country and b) you can see a video of the massive quirky cupcake on the Shropshire Star website.

  1. Anonymous21 May, 2025 16:14

    "Akin to the Pantheon in Rome or St Paul's Cathedral...."

