Sunday, May 18, 2025

Disney child star looks unrecognizable on Cannes red carpet 32 years after hit film’s debut

Embed from Getty Images

In making our Headline of the Day Award to the Independent, the judges congratulated the online newspaper's editors on grasping the fact that children grow up.

Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)