GUEST POST Dad’s Army and the decline of the Conservatives

A recent theme on Liberal England has been to drawn attention to changes in the culture of local Conservative parties. This has happened over several decades, but the shift now seems definitive.
The norm for Tory councillors and activists is no longer local worthies (or busybodies), for whom politics is an extension of their citizenship.
Instead they are angry culture warriors, actually contemptuous of "mending the church roof" (as Kemi Badenoch would put it).
I’ve been involved in politics in my area since the 1990s, and have witnessed the same phenomenon: the balance of local Conservatives seems to have shifted decisively away from conservative-minded active citizens and towards online-radicalised crackpots.
Part of the electoral problem for the Tories is that this is pretty similar to Reform, but the latter are much more effective at stoking online resentments. Local election results are still coming in as I write, but they seem to bear this out.
The classic 1970s sitcom Dad’s Army, set in the Second World War, might help our analysis here. As late as the 1990s, local Conservative branches were dominated by the likes of Captain Mainwaring: the self-important bank manager who appoints himself commander of the Home Guard in his small town of Walmington-on-Sea.
Both the script and Arthur Lowe’s marvellous performance show that Mainwaring is not a buffoon: he has some intelligence and integrity, although his manifest limitations mean that he is often the butt of the jokes. In the 1950s he would probably have become Conservative mayor, having had 'a good war'.
Nowadays, Captain Mainwaring is nowhere to be seen in local Conservative parties. Instead, they are dominated by of some of the other characters.
There is Private Frazer, declaring "We’re doomed, all doomed!" without offering any practical suggestions. There is Private Walker, the spiv, contemptuous of rules that apply to others, but probably canny at running a
committee room. And doing the bulk of the leaflet delivery is Private Pike, the simplistic mother's boy, now radicalised by spending too much time online with right-wing influencers.
One of the reasons for this shift is economic change. The class basis of local Conservative parties has been hollowed out by developments in capitalism, which now has much less need for people in the middle.
Walmington-on-Sea probably no longer has its own bank branch. If it does, then its staff are low paid and unable to exercise their own judgement: they will have to follow the bank’s scripts and algorithms, and won’t have the opportunity to decide which local business gets a loan.
Most locally owned businesses will in any case have been replaced by national chains, or by online retail and services. And doctors, headteachers and local government officials, will be relatively less well off, and have much less agency, than their predecessors. They may well be commuting to Walmington-on-Sea because they can’t afford to buy a home there.
Other factors are also present, but my argument is that capital no longer has need for many Captain Mainwarings; it no longer plugs them into local economies, and no longer gives them some agency and status in their locality.
The ever-greater concentration of capital, and the growth of rentierism in land and finance, combined with technological change, means that the symbiotic relationship between capital and local agents has been broken.
Reform is a much better fit than the Conservatives for this sort of capital: it's an online brand which requires fans rather than officials and doesn’t concern itself with providing any actual product or service. That has its own limitations, as will become increasingly clear as Reform has to run councils. But in the mean time, Captain Mainwaring is dead.
Anselm Anon has been a member of the Liberal Democrats since the 1990s.
I like this post because Liberal Democrats don't normally have much of an economic analysis. We are at a point in the development of capitalism where even governments have very little agency where global corporations are concerned - one of the principal reasons why leaving the EU was so stupid.ReplyDelete
Thanks, Tony, I agree entirely! Liberal Democrats need much more economic analysis. I think this is the party's main limitation. Jonathan reviewed a recent book which does something to address this, When We Speak of Freedom: https://liberalengland.blogspot.com/2025/04/book-review-when-we-speak-of-freedom.html. And I had a go in one particular policy area: https://liberalengland.blogspot.com/2024/04/guest-post-no-smoke-without-political.html. But it is a challenge for the whole party, at every level, to articulate economic analysis.ReplyDelete