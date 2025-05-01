Its clamour for a ban on phones in schools is another sign that today's Conservative Party isn't Conservative

They didn't get their way, but it was another sign of how the Conservatives have changed since I was a young councillor - yes, I can remember when it was the Tories who repaired church roofs.
This happened so reliably that I started to wonder what the point of having a governing body was. Still, that's real Conservatism for you: you support figures of authority such as headteachers.
Today's Tories have convinced themselves that no one involved in schools cares about children's education of welfare - unless it's eccentric millionaires who chair multi-academy trusts. Certainly headteachers don't: they are part of the blob, along with classroom teachers and academic researchers.
It follows that we cannot trust headteachers to make decisions on the rules about phones in school. Instead, schools must be micro-managed from the Commons chamber. Which is at once silly and nothing to do with proper Conservatism.
Meanwhile, a recent survey of more than 15,000 schools found that 99.8 per cent of primary schools and 90 per cent of secondary schools have some form of ban on phones. Which suggests schools are quite capable of deciding how to handle this issue themselves.
