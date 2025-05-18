Layla Moran on Gaza: "Starvation shouldn't be a weapon of war"

Speaking to the Guardian she said:
I remain frustrated that while the government’s words and tone have changed, in terms of concrete actions, not much has changed.”
She called on the government to recognise a Palestinian state, which would "safeguard Palestinian interests and also send a very clear signal to Israel that there are consequences to their actions". She also condemned the government for allowing trade from illegal settlements and for "still arming Israel when they shouldn’t be".
The report goes on to detail the suffering of the family of Mohammad, an NHS doctor who operated on her last year and whose elderly parents remain stuck in northern Gaza.
He describes conditions on the ground as a "slaughterhouse" and says people are on the brink of starvation.
Layla told the Guardian:
"Starvation shouldn’t be a weapon of war and it is unbearably cruel that it’s got to the levels of destitution that Mohammad’s family are describing, but their story is just one of millions that are now trapped in northern Gaza in a situation that seems even worse than at the beginning.
"It has to stop now and the UK government needs to redouble its efforts to make that happen."
