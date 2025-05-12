Alistair Carmichael: Labour is falling into the same trap the Tories did on immigration

I fear that Labour is falling into the same trap that the Tories did - leaning on hostile rhetoric around immigration and damaging our public services and our economy in the process.
We should not pander to the far right but instead fix the problems that enable them. If you feed that wolf eventually it will eat you.
We need a flexible, dynamic legal migration system that works for our country and our economy, while treating everyone with dignity and respect.
We should have no truck with the demonisation of desperate people fleeing persecution, war or starvation, nor indeed of those who are on the frontline of our health and social care sectors. The last thing we need is to do more harm to our fragile public services.
There will always be a need for integration and fair play in our immigration system, but we should not ignore the enormous benefits that immigration has brought to our country. These are our friends and neighbours, people who enrich our cultural fabric and help drive our economy across the UK.
