Spyro Gyra: Morning Dance

In the summer of 1979 this track was everywhere. It made the UK top 20. It was radio friendly, Radio 2 friendly and made for use in television trails. But I wonder if I've heard it this century.
Spyro Gyra come from Buffalo in New York State. Morning Dance was the title track from their second album, which reached no. 11 in the UK charts - high for a jazz album in that or this era.
The unusual elements on it, like steel drums, make it more interesting than I have so far made it sound.
And Spyro Gyra are still going. Here's an advertisement for a gig of theirs at Buffalo State last year:
In 2024, Jay Beckenstein and band observe the 50th anniversary of what started as a diversion, something that was just for fun (and twenty-five cents at the door). It began inauspiciously when Beckenstein and a few musician friends in Buffalo NY organized a get together on their shared night off from working in bands that actually made money. It was a simple, humble idea with a name that was likewise simple and humble, "Tuesday Night – Jazz Jam".
Fast forward 50 years and this jazz super group has released over 30 albums, garnering gold and platinum along the way. They’ve played over 10,000 concerts on six continents. Spyro Gyra has maintained its standards of excellence and that has sustained them on the "A list" of live attractions in jazz for 50 years.
