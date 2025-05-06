My MP Neil O'Brien is a poster boy for the decline of the Tory mind

My Conservative MP Neil O'Brien's X account is a bin fire. You would never know from it that in a general election less than a year ago his party lost half their vote and two-thirds of their MPs. And his only tweets on the local election have been about an 18-year-old Labour candidate in Burnley.
And there's lots about race, much of it designed to encourage the idea that it's white people who are discriminated against. No wonder he gets lots of like and retweets and follows from blue-tick accounts with even more right-wing views.
Are these even from real people? I smell Russian bot farms. And if they are real people, you can bet they live in the US and not Oadby or Market Harborough.
He wasn't always like this. Back in 2018, I praised a speech he gave to a fringe meeting at the Conservative Party Conference and quoted a generous chunk from a Guardian report of it:
Neil O’Brien, who became MP for Harborough last year, noted that in the 2017 election there was a massive deficit between the Tories and Labour in terms of younger voters, and those from minority ethnic backgrounds.
At the 2015 election, O’Brien said, the Tories lagged two percentage points behind Labour for voters in their 20s, and by four percentage points for those aged 18-24. Just two years later these deficits had shot up to 26 and 40 points behind.
The party was also doing increasingly less well among other groups whose numbers were rising, such as those with degrees, people who were unmarried, and those who rented their homes or live in cities, said O’Brien, a former director of the Policy Exchange thinktank.
"All these different social bases of Conservatism are being eroded," he said. “Either we have to do much better amongst these groups of people, or we’re going to go out of business as a political party.”
Such structural changes would have an impact, he added: "It’s a bit like a beam that is rotting away, and eventually it snaps."
He was right. But now Neil O'Brien has become the sort of person he used to warn the Conservative Party against.
