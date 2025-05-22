Bryan Magee on Karl Popper's account of human knowledge

Karl Popper's account of human knowledge, which Bryan Magee sets out at the beginning of this clip, seems to me so obviously right that I still find it hard to believe that no philosopher had put it forward before him.
Years ago I wrote the entry on Popper in Duncan Brack's Dictionary of Liberal Biography.
What I didn't know then was that Bryan Magee, the great populariser of Popper's thought in Britain, had been evacuated to Market Harborough as a boy during the war and had lived literally round the corner from where I lived as a teenager.
