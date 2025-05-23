The refloating of the Baltic Arrow on the River Nene near Wisbech

That Norwegian guy with a container ship in his front garden has reminded me of an incident on the River Nene last summer.
On 25 June the Baltic Arrow ran aground with its cargo of timber just downstream of the port of Wisbech, blocking the river navigation.
You can see it being refloated in the video above, and because safety standards are so much higher on railways and waterways than roads, you can read the Marine Accident Investigation Branch's report on the incident online.
