The Lib Dems didn't just win Shropshire: They won Shrewsbury too

On Thursday the Liberal Democrats won a majority of seats on Shrewsbury Town Council for the first time. The council had been controlled by Labour since 2013.
Shropshire Live quotes Alex Wagner, who won Quarry and Coton Hill ward for the Lib Dems:
"This is a truly incredible result, more than we could have hoped for. We know that we now have a huge amount of work to do and a strong mandate to deliver change for residents."We’re going to prioritise protecting local services. Whether that’s investing in keeping Shrewsbury tidy, making our parks the best in Britain, or stepping up to fill the space left by the County Council as it goes through financial turbulence - we’re on your side."Thank you to everyone who supported us, and to everyone who turned out to vote in general. This is a mandate for change and ambition in how we deliver services."We fully intend to repay the trust people have put in us with hard work all year round."
And the report also gives the voting figures for the town council election:
Liberal Democrats - 10 seats, 8,158 votes, 37.1%Labour - 4 seats, 4,440 votes, 20.2%Reform - 1 seat, 4,280 votes, 19.4%Green - 2 seats, 2,995 votes, 13.6%Conservative - 0 seats, 1,689 votes, 7.7%
With the Lib Dems also taking control of Shropshire Council after making 29 gains, it was a truly remarkable day for us in the county.
No comments:
Post a Comment