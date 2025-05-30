The Joy of Six 1365

Two British journalists have recently been taken off the air, apparently for questioning foreign politicians in a manner that displeased them. Ann Moody reports on the strange disappearance of Belle Donati and Sangita Myska.
Futurism on fears that AI may eat itself: "As CEOs trip over themselves to invest in artificial intelligence, there's a massive and growing elephant in the room: that any models trained on web data from after the advent of ChatGPT in 2022 are ingesting AI-generated data — an act of low-key cannibalism that may well be causing increasing technical issues that could come to threaten the entire industry."
"The city may be emptier than ever of children and families, but tables at sought-after restaurants are still booked up weeks in advance." Anna Minton says gentrification is emptying London's schools.
"One of our course participants summarised this point as follows: 'With philosophy, people care about what I think. Nobody listens when you’ve been in prison. Everything you think is wrong, rubbish, you’re nothing.' Another was even more direct: 'Hated school, dropped out at 11, can’t read, can’t write. But I can do this.'" Jim Chamberlain reflects on his experience of teaching philosophy in prisons.
The Gentle Author visits Dr Johnson's house in Gough Square, EC4.
