A TV adaptation of The Box of Delights was broadcast in 1962

Praising the new, expanded edition of Philip W. Errington's book Opening The Box of Delights, it mentioned he had discovered that ITV broadcast an adaptation of The Box of Delights in 1962.
The Amazon blurb for Errington's book mentions "The 1962 ITV Story Box adaptation of The Box of Delights." This enabled me to find it in this listing of the next day's television from the Halifax Evening Courier, God bless its woollen socks, for 8 November that year.
Story Box appears to have been a programme for schools.
No comments:
Post a Comment