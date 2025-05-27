Searching for what was once Dinting Railway Centre

Dinting is a station on the Glossop line from Manchester Piccadilly and was also on the Great Central's Woodhead route from Manchester to Sheffield1 before that closed in 1981. Between 1968 and 1990 a nearby locomotive shed was home to the Dinting Railway Centre, where you could often find famous locomotives like Blue Peter and the Flying Scotsman visiting.
The LeiceExplore YouTube channel has rebranded as What Once Was, but offers the same high-quality noseh's around industrial and historic sites. Subscribe and like away.
Here the two Steves discover the site of the railway centre and Dinting viaduct, before exploring the station, part of which has been disused since the closure of the line to Sheffield.
Notes
- The Woodhead route is the longest lost railway that I travelled on, ahead of March to Spalding and Market Harborough to Northampton.
