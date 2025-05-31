Robert Smyth Academy has a house named after J.W. Logan's Suffragette daughters

My old school the Robert Smyth Academy, as it's now called, produces a Welcome to Your New School brochure. In it we learn:
Pastoral care and guidance is at the heart of our school system. Your child will join one of four established college groups and this community will include key staff who will support their progress through school.
Is the brochure aimed at pupils or parents? Anyway, these colleges sound like the houses the school had in my day.
And the good news is that one of the colleges is called Logan College:
Logan college is named in celebration of the lives and work of local sisters Isobel and Nora Logan, who were both heavily involved in women’s rights and suffrage in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.
Isobel and Nora were daughters of this blog's hero J.W. Logan MP.
No comments:
Post a Comment