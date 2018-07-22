A Rugby train at Market Harborough in 1966

|Photograph © Lamberhurst from Wikimedia Commons
I remember a school friend's father telling me that there used to be a train from Market Harborough to Birmingham in the morning and how useful it was.
As Wikipedia says, the line from Rugby to Peterborough offered a more direct route from the Midlands to East Anglia than the line via Leicester that survives. It was closed because it served fewer centres of population.
It was the remains of this platform, and of the bay platform beside it, that I photographed in May before they were lost in the reconstruction of Market Harborough station.
