Sunday, July 22, 2018

A Rugby train at Market Harborough in 1966

Photograph © Lamberhurst from Wikimedia Commons
This photograph was taken in 1966, which was the year the line to Rugby closed.

I remember a school friend's father telling me that there used to be a train from Market Harborough to Birmingham in the morning and how useful it was.

As Wikipedia says, the line from Rugby to Peterborough offered a more direct route from the Midlands to East Anglia than the line via Leicester that survives. It was closed because it served fewer centres of population.

It was the remains of this platform, and of the bay platform beside it, that I photographed in May before they were lost in the reconstruction of Market Harborough station.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)