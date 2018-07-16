Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, July 16, 2018
Arkwright's Mill, Cromford, in 1947
When cotton spinning ceased at Arkwright's Mill, Cromford, in the middle of the 19th century, the site was given over to a number of other industrial uses.
Among them was paint manufacture, a process whose toxic legacy continues to present a challenge to those restoring the buildings.
In this aerial photograph from 1947 you can see that the central courtyard is occupied by a clutter of more modern buildings. All these have now been cleared from the site.
