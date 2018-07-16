Monday, July 16, 2018

Arkwright's Mill, Cromford, in 1947


When cotton spinning ceased at Arkwright's Mill, Cromford, in the middle of the 19th century, the site was given over to a number of other industrial uses.

Among them was paint manufacture, a process whose toxic legacy continues to present a challenge to those restoring the buildings.

In this aerial photograph from 1947 you can see that the central courtyard is occupied by a clutter of more modern buildings. All these have now been cleared from the site.
