Leicestershire Tories at war over leader's bid to bin district councils

“I say to Coun Rushton – bin this, this week or you will find yourself in great personal difficulty.”That was Sir Alan Duncan, Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton, speaking about Nick Rushton, the Conservative leader of Leicestershire County Council, and his plans to abolish the county's district councils.
I am not sure an MP should be speaking like that. Mind you, I would have more sympathy for Mr Rushton if he had not waited until county council meetings had ended for the summer and then called a press briefing.
People who want an easy ride seem to leak things to the BBC these days, and the parallel with Vote Leave is not the only echo of Brexit here. The Labour group on the county council supports Rushton's plans.
Thank goodness the Lib Dems and Tories are providing some opposition to him.
Two questions remain.
Why does the Leicester Mercury think "Coun" is the abbreviation for Councillor?*
When, oh when, will the person who hacked Nick Rushton's Twitter account be arrested?
* I am told this dates from the 1970s, but surely it should be "Coun." if they are determined to use it?
