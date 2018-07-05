Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Thursday, July 05, 2018
Industrial remains at Hanging Houghton
As I wrote the other day, Hanging Houghton used to sit in an industrial landscape.
The old Market Harborough to Northampton railway, now the Brampton Valley Way and part of a national network of cycle paths, is easy to find at the bottom of the hill.
As for relics of the ironstone tramways and aerial ropeway, the best candidate I could find was the concreted lane leading to a minor water treatment plant.
