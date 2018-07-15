Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, July 15, 2018
Paul Simon: Kodachrome
This evening Paul Simon is playing his last UK concert in Hyde Park. He was internationally famous when it was a fashionable venue 50 years ago.
It is hard to judge an artist when his music has been part of your mental furnishing for as long as you can remember, but I think he will be remembered as one of the greats.
Kodachrome comes from his 1973 album There Goes Rhymin' Simon, which also featured Take Me to the Mardi Gras and American Tune.
2 comments:
I didn't realise his career went back to the 19th century … :-)
Bah!
Thanks, make that 1973.
