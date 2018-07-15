Sunday, July 15, 2018

Paul Simon: Kodachrome



This evening Paul Simon is playing his last UK concert in Hyde Park. He was internationally famous when it was a fashionable venue 50 years ago.

It is hard to judge an artist when his music has been part of your mental furnishing for as long as you can remember, but I think he will be remembered as one of the greats.

Kodachrome comes from his 1973 album There Goes Rhymin' Simon, which also featured Take Me to the Mardi Gras and American Tune.
Alisdair Gibbs-Barton said...

I didn't realise his career went back to the 19th century … :-)

15 July, 2018 12:43
Jonathan Calder said...

Bah!

Thanks, make that 1973.

15 July, 2018 12:46

