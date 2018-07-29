Sunday, July 29, 2018

A tour of the old lead mine at Snailbeach



GingerBeardMark and the musician Eric Loveland Heath are our guides for a tour of the remains of Snailbeach lead mine in Shropshire.

In its day - the second half of the 19th century - this was the most productive lead mine in the country.

The work of Eric Loveland Heath, who grew up in Snailbeach and has been inspired by its strange landscape, has featured on this blog before/
