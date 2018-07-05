Six of the Best 803

"Within hours of British police announcing last night that a couple from Amesbury, Wiltshire had been poisoned with Novichok, Russia’s propaganda machine was firing out projectiles in all directions with the usual aim of casting doubt and confusion in people’s minds." Sarah Hurst lays bare the tactics of the Putin regime."
Alastair Meeks diagnoses the disease in the English hard right and the failure of the rest of us to confront it.
"Winchester, Eton, St Paul’s and Westminster all started out as philanthropic institutions whose statutes expressly excluded the children of the wealthy." Houman Barekat reviews Posh Boys by Robert Verkaik, a dissection of the effect of the public schools on British society.
Daniel Engber on the remarkable story of the triplets who were raised apart as part of a psychological experiment and found each other in later life.
Tom Worthington listens to a neglected Nick Drake compilation.
The Matthew D'Ancona article describes the weakness and strengths of Jacob Rees-Mogg.
The European Research Group has a hard core of Conservative MPs. It's about 21 Conservative MPs, so less than 10% of the non-payroll Tory party in parliament, using the smaller number. If we take the higher number, 70 MPs as ERG supporters, it grows to 30%.
Neither percentage is enough to worry Conservative Party thinkers about an absolute win for Rees-Mogg in a leadership election. But he has a lot of mates to stir excrement.
