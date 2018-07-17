Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Uttoxeter to Macclesfield around 1960
A trip along the old North Staffordshire line from Uttoxeter to Macclesfield.
There is plenty of interesting industry, but it also takes in some lovely countryside.
We follow the Churnet valley which, for a stretch, contains s river, a canal and a railway, but no road. That stretch now forms part of a modern heritage line - the Churnet Valley Railway.
We also pass Rudyard Lake reservoir, after which Kipling was named. There is now a narrow gauge steam railway there in the form of the Rudyard Lake Steam Railway.
