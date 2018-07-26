Darren Grimes continues to be mysterious

Never mind my puzzlement over the rapid change in Darren Grimes's politics: there is a more fundamental question about him. Just how old is the guy?
The screen capture above comes from a post made today on the page where he raised money to fund an appeal again the Electoral Commission finding that he had broken the law.
The tweet below was sent by him earlier this week.
h/t James Chalmers
Guys, I’m 25 now*. RIP me.— Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) July 21, 2018
*I accidentally did wear the same tee as my birthday cake https://t.co/fjVDlPHlge pic.twitter.com/kBVuq6ogFA
