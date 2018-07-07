When Etonians go to war: David Cameron disowns Boris Johnson

An interesting snippet from today's Times.
In response to stories that, when David Cameron and Boris Johnson met, Cameron agreed with Johnson's condemnation of Theresa May's proposed EU settlement but persuaded him not to resign, you can read this:
But Mr Cameron has disowned the claim and rejected outright any attempts to paint him as an enthusiastic Brexiteer. His former allies were apoplectic on his behalf, saying that he had consistently advocated a Norway-style soft Brexit, and regarded Mr Johnson’s approach as a “fantasy” that ignored key problems.
“When they met it was all whingeing, with Boris blaming everyone but himself,” a source said.That last bit certainly has the ring of truth.
No comments:
Post a Comment