The tin tabernacle near Long Eaton station

I reached Long Eaton station without much money and had to find an ATM before I headed for Trent Lock.
There was a garage in the distance. Maybe it would have one? It did and, as a reward for my enterprise, there was a tin tabernacle across the road.
St Mary's, Sawley, made the BBC News Derbyshire pages in 2011 when it was announced that £100,000 was to be spent on it.
That report quoted the Revd Alicia Petty:
"It was the custom, at the beginning of the 20th Century, for churches to set up little tin hut buildings and they were sometimes used for youth clubs or Sunday school or even to establish a mission church, which is what ours was here for.
"The idea was that they would be replaced eventually with brick buildings.
"Somewhere along the line that plan fell to dust here."
