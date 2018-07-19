Rediscovering the March to Spalding line

Three years ago I wrote:
The most substantial British railway line I have travelled on that has since closed is the Woodhead route from Sheffield to Manchester.
After that comes March to Spalding. When I was a student in York there was a regular service from Doncaster to Cambridge and I once used it to have an afternoon in Ely.
March to Spalding was closed in 1982 and all freight workings were diverted via Peterborough.
It was an expensive line to operate because of all the level crossings in the flat Fenland landscape.This video shows what remains of the line today. What strikes me more than the buildings and railway equipment it finds still in situ is how much the line has reverted to nature.
As I observed in that earlier post there is a lot on the internet about the line being reopened, but I fear it will never happen.
No comments:
Post a Comment