Cromford waits impatiently for Parliament to be relocated there

Regular readers will remember my solution to the problem of the Palace of Westminster needing extensive, expensive restoration:
Just let the place gently fall into decay. Imagine how much more attractive it would be as a ruin alive with feral cats, buddleias and fragments of Gothic tracery.
They will also remember my alternative venue for Parliament: Arkwright's Mill in Cromford, Derbyshire.
I was there today and am pleased to report everything is in order.
The mill itself is now more of a visitor attraction - in fact it is an experience - and could surely accommodate a couple of debating chambers.
2 comments:
Yes lets move Parliament here. It is 200 years behind the times!!!
I'm pleased to see people are rallying behind my proposal.
