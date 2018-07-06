Friday, July 06, 2018

Cromford waits impatiently for Parliament to be relocated there


Regular readers will remember my solution to the problem of the Palace of Westminster needing extensive, expensive restoration:
Just let the place gently fall into decay. Imagine how much more attractive it would be as a ruin alive with feral cats, buddleias and fragments of Gothic tracery.
They will also remember my alternative venue for Parliament: Arkwright's Mill in Cromford, Derbyshire.

I was there today and am pleased to report everything is in order.

The mill itself is now more of a visitor attraction - in fact it is an experience - and could surely accommodate a couple of debating chambers.

And you can take a boat along the Cromford Canal, which you have not been able to do since the 1980s, when what was once a vigorous restoration society fell apart.




2 comments:

nigel hunter said...

Yes lets move Parliament here. It is 200 years behind the times!!!

06 July, 2018 23:12
Jonathan Calder said...

I'm pleased to see people are rallying behind my proposal.

06 July, 2018 23:34

