Sunday, July 01, 2018

Take Me High: Cliff Richard in Brutalist Birmingham



Cliff Richard's last film as the star was Take Me High, in which he took on Brutalist Birmingham and won.

I once posted a scene of him at Gas Street Basin, but that has disappeared from YouTube. Some nonsense about "copyright" no doubt.

But here is a Midlands Today report from last year about the making of the film.
