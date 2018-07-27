Lord Bonkers condemns the Duke of Rutland's attempt to get people to work without pay at Belvoir Castle

From BBC News:
The Duke of Rutland, who is reportedly worth £145m, has been criticised after actors were asked to work without pay at his stately home.
Belvoir Castle, where the 11th duke David Manners lives, advertised for actors to perform voluntarily as "Kings, Queens, Dukes and Duchesses".
One actor said the advert, which asks applicants to be "flexible" with working hours, was "outrageous".
Belvoir Castle, in Leicestershire, has since taken down the advert.
Noblesse oblige, it is the business of the wealthy man to give employment to the artisan.and so forth.
I should like to take this opportunity to reassure my readers than every actor employed in one of the many artistic performances that grace Bonkers Hall is suitably remunerated.
While I am not suggesting for a moment that the Duke of Rutland is hard up, if he is finding things A Bit Of A Stretch at the moment he could always relinquish his ceremonial role to the scion of another family that has lived in Rutland for rather longer than the Manners.
No comments:
Post a Comment