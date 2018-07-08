Sunday, July 08, 2018

Taking care at Church Langton


I went back to Church Langton and diffed my sunhat to J.W. Logan. I also tried the Langton Arms again and found it less full and a good place to eat.

Back at the church the paving stones over what must be the crypt where the Hanburys now lie were rickety. The traffic cones on them were not a jape by lost students but there for a purpose.

Be careful. Some people never escape the church at Church Langton.





