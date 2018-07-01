Sunday, July 01, 2018

John Otway: Beware of the Flowers



"John's not being funny, he's just being silly," an exasperated teacher once told the class as the young Otway drank a bottle of ink.

There are times when you feel that teacher was on to something, but who can fail to like this?

Beware of the Flowers was the B-side of Otway's Really Free, which reached 27 in the UK singles chart in 1977.

This live version was recorded at Appletreewick, a remote village in Wharfdale, a couple of years ago.

I have left the chat on at the start because it is funny, not silly.
