Monday, July 09, 2018
In which I am quoted in the Shropshire Star
For the first time, as far as I recall, I have been quoted in my favourite newspaper.
An article in the Shropshire Star (or at least on its website) looks at the drying up of the River Teme above Leintwardine, which has obliged the Environment Agency to rescue more than 700 trout and salmon.
It ends by quoting the tweet of mine you can see above.
Now read about Malcolm Saville and the pubs of Leintwardine.
