Alistair Carmichael stars in Parliamentary Exchange of the Week

We go back to Wednesday and this exchange in the Commons debate on the SNP's opposition day motion on the Claim of Right for Scotland:
Alistair Carmichael (Lib Dem, Orkney & Shetland): What Scotland voted for was for the United Kingdom to remain part of the European Union. I campaigned and voted for that, but I did not want to see my vote then used as a lever to break up the United Kingdom. When the hon. Lady tries to do that, she does so not in my name or in the name of the majority of my constituents.
Marion Fellows (SNP, Motherwell & Wishaw): The right hon. Gentleman is looking very angrily at me.
Alistair Carmichael: That is just my natural expression; you can’t hold that against me.
Marion Fellows: In that case, I apologise.
