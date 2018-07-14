"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, July 14, 2018
Found art in Cromford
I like the random arrangements of objects you find in junk shops and antique shops.
Cromford has such establishments, both at Arkwright's Mill and in the village centre.
No comments:
Post a Comment